Tottenham 1-1 Newcastle United: Wilson penalty rescues last-gasp draw Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Callum Wilson scored a last-gasp penalty to rescue an underserved 1-1 draw for Newcastle United at Tottenham. The Magpies had not managed a shot on target and trailed to Lucas Moura’s first-half goal when Eric Dier was harshly adjudged to have handled Andy Carroll’s header in the box deep into stoppage time. Dier’s back was turned but […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this YOHAN HERNÁNDEZ M. Premier League Tottenham Hotspur | 1 - 1 | Newcastle United 25' | 1 - 0 | Lucas Moura 90+7' | 1 - 1 | Callum Wilson (pen.) 14 seconds ago JPDAILYSPORTS Newcastle's Callum Wilson steals point at Spurs amid more late VAR drama: A football match took place here, and occ… https://t.co/Aw8Pie90DB 3 minutes ago Toppredictor Gaming Newcastle's Callum Wilson steals point at Spurs amid more late VAR drama https://t.co/pJeJDYT5bI 3 minutes ago Healer Fisayor Tottenham 1-1 Newcastle United: Wilson penalty rescues last-gasp draw https://t.co/TUs7jDfOB5 6 minutes ago Jaspar Shepherdson New Post: In one of the most extraordinary and controversial finishes to a PL game in quite some time, a last-minut… https://t.co/mb6CJAli9m 7 minutes ago 🇲🇾Muhd Hifdzil Hikmi🇲🇾 RT @stadiumastro: EPL HIGHLIGHTS: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Newcastle United Newcastle's Callum Wilson converted a stoppage time penalty, as l… 7 minutes ago FootyLight Match Review: #Tottenham vs #NewcastleUnited: Wilson penalty rescues last-gasp draw. Callum Wilson scored a last-… https://t.co/YV7EYJ2JOe 12 minutes ago iany RT @TGoalpost: Jose Mourinho stormed off after Callum Wilson scored the controversial penalty in the dying embers of the game to earn a dra… 13 minutes ago