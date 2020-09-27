You Might Like

Tweets about this Jack RT @ProFootballTalk: Here's your bizarre, out-of-left-field story for today https://t.co/lwzQjVL32N 4 minutes ago The Point Report: Joe Montana Thwarts Alleged Kidnapping Attempt, Wrestles Back Own Grandchild https://t.co/baKWZ8EsUP https://t.co/wIc0FDBnav 5 minutes ago KiraLante Joe Montana thwarts kidnapping attempt https://t.co/JXzjMdab8P 8 minutes ago ProFootballTalk Here's your bizarre, out-of-left-field story for today https://t.co/lwzQjVL32N 9 minutes ago Nevermore RT @49erswebzone: Joe Montana thwarts kidnapping attempt #49ers [@ProFootballTalk] https://t.co/a32RH1qO1A 9 minutes ago 49ers Webzone Joe Montana thwarts kidnapping attempt #49ers [@ProFootballTalk] https://t.co/a32RH1qO1A 11 minutes ago Fantasy Sports News Joe Montana thwarts kidnapping attempt https://t.co/o2kwVx3Xis https://t.co/G4WIJedTor 17 minutes ago