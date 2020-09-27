Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Montana thwarts kidnapping attempt

Pro Football Talk Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JackBunds

Jack RT @ProFootballTalk: Here's your bizarre, out-of-left-field story for today https://t.co/lwzQjVL32N 4 minutes ago

TPNN_ThePoint

The Point Report: Joe Montana Thwarts Alleged Kidnapping Attempt, Wrestles Back Own Grandchild https://t.co/baKWZ8EsUP https://t.co/wIc0FDBnav 5 minutes ago

K1raKelly

KiraLante Joe Montana thwarts kidnapping attempt https://t.co/JXzjMdab8P 8 minutes ago

ProFootballTalk

ProFootballTalk Here's your bizarre, out-of-left-field story for today https://t.co/lwzQjVL32N 9 minutes ago

jameslcox

Nevermore RT @49erswebzone: Joe Montana thwarts kidnapping attempt #49ers [@ProFootballTalk] https://t.co/a32RH1qO1A 9 minutes ago

49erswebzone

49ers Webzone Joe Montana thwarts kidnapping attempt #49ers [@ProFootballTalk] https://t.co/a32RH1qO1A 11 minutes ago

fantasysportsso

Fantasy Sports News Joe Montana thwarts kidnapping attempt https://t.co/o2kwVx3Xis https://t.co/G4WIJedTor 17 minutes ago