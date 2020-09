Marium RT @MayRa_foreverr: @SonyTV @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT Please consider yourself lucky that the most wanted nd highest paid actress is worki… 1 second ago

Moonchild; 💜 ⟭⟬⁷ RT @Kpop_Herald: .@BTS_twt to make a grand return with new album "BE" on Nov. 20! "It will be the most BTS-like album, conveying a comfort… 15 seconds ago

Bori_blanco RT @CFBONFOX: The @bigten's return is only one month away! 🙌 Which opening weekend matchup are you most excited for? https://t.co/xdLQ43JD… 17 seconds ago

riley⁷// SUNGHOON♡ RT @chaerflrt: “hi high was too cute. butterfly was boring. so what was noise. midnight looks bad.” can y’all stfu. loona is doing the most… 1 minute ago

Revelation 18:4 @messianichippie @wynndstorm @2020_return Gd? Really? Not sure what you stand for but it is certainly not the Most High GOD Almighty. 1 minute ago

MayRa 🔥 @SonyTV @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT Please consider yourself lucky that the most wanted nd highest paid actress is w… https://t.co/dE7qclTgCN 1 minute ago

Jenny Met Seb Stan RT @MsLizzieHill: It's unclear who is going, if it's just 2nd unit, or possibly just for Daniel Bruhl who has been in Germany. #FalconAndth… 1 minute ago