IPL 2020: Sanu Samson, Rahul Tewatia's blitz helps RR complete record chase Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Rahul Tewatia's five sixes off the 18th over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell coupled with Sanju Samson's 85 off 42 balls helped Rajasthan Royals overhaul a target of 224 set by Kings XI Punjab on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. RR won the match by four wickets and thus broke the record for the highest successful run chase in... šŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Jennifer RT @cricbuzz: Steve Smith's early acceleration, Sanju Samson's brilliance and Rahul Tewatia's late blitz help Rajasthan Royals register a cā€¦ 4 minutes ago