Brandon Aiyuk’s first NFL TD puts 49ers up 23-9

Brandon Marshall gives his keys to the Patriots upsetting the Chiefs in NFL WK 4 | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Brandon Marshall gives his keys to the New England Patriots upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs week 4 of the 2020 NFL season. Brandon focuses largely on the quarterbacks and what Cam needs to do to..
Brandon Marshall breaks down Saints loss to Raiders, Brees uncomfortable adjusting without Thomas | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright & Brandon Marshall discuss the New Orleans Saints loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in week 2 of the 2020 NFL season. Brandon feels Drew Brees and the Saints could not adjust well and didn't..
Full Interview: JSU's Jimmy Smith talks Pro Football HOF, Deion Sanders, Gardnew Minshew and more
Former Jackson State star Jimmy Smith talks with WAPT Sports Director Joe Cook on his recent nomination for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021. He also gives his input on the possibility of..