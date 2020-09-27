Man City dubbed ‘a shambles’ and ‘embarrassing’ after Leicester thrashing as Micah Richards takes aim at Rodri Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Micah Richards has labelled Man City ‘a shambles’ and ’embarrassing’ after their 5-2 defeat to Leicester on Sunday. The Citizens conceded three needless penalties as Jamie Vardy scored a hat-trick in a shock result. Pep Guardiola has signed Nathan Ake for £41million and is expected to bring in £50m-rated Ruben Dias from Benfica this week. […] 👓 View full article

