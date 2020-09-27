|
Man City dubbed ‘a shambles’ and ‘embarrassing’ after Leicester thrashing as Micah Richards takes aim at Rodri
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Micah Richards has labelled Man City ‘a shambles’ and ’embarrassing’ after their 5-2 defeat to Leicester on Sunday. The Citizens conceded three needless penalties as Jamie Vardy scored a hat-trick in a shock result. Pep Guardiola has signed Nathan Ake for £41million and is expected to bring in £50m-rated Ruben Dias from Benfica this week. […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this