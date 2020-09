West Brom 'in talks' to sign Senegal striker Habib Diallo Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

West Brom transfer news - Slaven Bilic is keen to add a new striker to his squad before the October 5 deadline. West Brom transfer news - Slaven Bilic is keen to add a new striker to his squad before the October 5 deadline. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this