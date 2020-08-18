|
|
|
College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 5: Alabama, Georgia favored in key SEC matchups
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
A pair of key SEC matchups headline Week 5 of the college football season
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Vanderbilt Schedule Highlighted By Trip From Defending Champ
The first day of fall practice at Vanderbilt was capped by the release of the SEC’s new 10-game, conference-only schedule. The Commodores’ slate is highlighted by a week two opportunity to host..
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 00:36Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|