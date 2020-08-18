Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 5: Alabama, Georgia favored in key SEC matchups

CBS Sports Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
A pair of key SEC matchups headline Week 5 of the college football season
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Vanderbilt Schedule Highlighted By Trip From Defending Champ [Video]

Vanderbilt Schedule Highlighted By Trip From Defending Champ

The first day of fall practice at Vanderbilt was capped by the release of the SEC’s new 10-game, conference-only schedule. The Commodores’ slate is highlighted by a week two opportunity to host..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 4: Auburn, LSU favored big as SEC opens 2020 season

 Things crank up in the college football landscape during Week 4 with the SEC returning to action
CBS Sports

USA TODAY sports college football staff picks for Week 4

 Several key SEC matchups and a couple tricky games in the Big 12 highlight the schedule for Week 4. Our experts make their picks for the Top 25 games.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

kevinblynch

Kevin B Lynch -17 at home is probably a reflection of last night. If you take away the -3 for the home team, this is only a two T… https://t.co/KbIGmqqKjM 3 minutes ago

Harlem19therare

#DFitchBallRecord: 12,001-4,407-338 ▪Alabama -17 vs Texas A&M ▪Georgia -7.5 vs Auburn ▪Big 12 odds and more 👉 https://t.co/7GjmoJ0DFx via https://t.co/QX2S8wdIXH 7 minutes ago

KroogCity

Nick Krueger Week 5 CFB opening lines are now live! Have a look with me at the games you should be taking a look at to bet this… https://t.co/UJ2W2qM66K 1 hour ago

chibishonen

Chibishonen RT @realTuckFrumper: LSU vs Mississippi State: How to Watch on TV and Online, Betting Lines and Odds https://t.co/sE0jla7XWO 1 day ago

realTuckFrumper

#TuckFrump Alabama vs Missouri: How to Watch on TV and Online, Betting Lines and Odds https://t.co/QntCl0qtAg 1 day ago

NewsCherokee

BENSON, JEFF College Football Lines | Odds Week 4 @NCAAFootball https://t.co/PdxpiBJPmK 1 day ago

realTuckFrumper

#TuckFrump LSU vs Mississippi State: How to Watch on TV and Online, Betting Lines and Odds https://t.co/sE0jla7XWO 1 day ago

Uncle_Odds

Uncle Odds RT @XTBoxscore: We are an hour away from kickoff on a loaded college football Saturday. If you're playing the lines make sure to check out… 1 day ago