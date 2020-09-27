Bears fear Tarik Cohen tore his ACL — Dr. Matt Provencher analyzes the injury Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

In the second half against the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears running back and return man Tarik Cohen had his leg rolled up on. Reportedly, the Bears fear he tore his ACL on the play. Former New England Patriots team physician Dr. Matt Provencher breaks down the injury and what could be next for Cohen.


