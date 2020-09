Cardinals beat Brewers 5-2, reach postseason for second straight year Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Harrison Bader tripled and homered to help the St. Louis Cardinals clinch a Harrison Bader tripled and homered to help the St. Louis Cardinals clinch a postseason berth with a 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. πŸ‘“ View full article

Tweets about this Jared Wyllys Per the Brewers team notes, if they beat the Cardinals today or the Phillies and Giants both lose, they will reach… https://t.co/AbZ9pmpigA 10 hours ago