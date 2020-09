Cardinals beat Brewers 5-2, reach postseason for second straight year Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Harrison Bader tripled and homered to help the St. Louis Cardinals clinch a Harrison Bader tripled and homered to help the St. Louis Cardinals clinch a postseason berth with a 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this