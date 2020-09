You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources TJ Houshmandzadeh: If Carson Wentz loses to Bengals it's a wrap, talks Russell Wilson | THE HERD



TJ Houshmandzadeh joins Colin Cowherd to discuss how Colin sold him on Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson. Plus, hear why TJ believes Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz faces a must win game against.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:41 Published 2 days ago Colin Cowherd breaks down why Dak will come up short against Russell Wilson & Kyler Murray | THE HERD



Colin Cowherd discusses the Week 3 matchup of Dak Prescott & the Dallas Cowboys vs. Russell Wilson's Seahawks. Hear why Colin believes that Dak will come up short against Russell Wilson and Kyler.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:01 Published 4 days ago Skip Bayless: Cowboys will put up big numbers against Russell Wilson's Seahawks in WK 3 | UNDISPUTED



This Sunday, Russell Wilson & the Seattle Seahawks are getting ready to host Dak Prescott & the Dallas Cowboys in America’s Game of the Week on FOX. Both teams are coming off dramatic wins, but.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:54 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this