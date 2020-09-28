Global  
 

Eastern Conference Finals: Miami Heat wrap up 4-2 series win to reach NBA Finals

BBC Sport Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
The Miami Heat reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014 as a 125-113 win over the Boston Celtics wraps up a 4-2 series victory.
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: How the Miami Heat went from 'dark horses' to the NBA Finals

How the Miami Heat went from 'dark horses' to the NBA Finals 02:53

 SportsPulse: Just two years ago the Miami Heat were grasping for relevancy after Dwyane Wade retired. Now they're the Eastern Conference champions. Mackenzie Salmon looks at how Miami constructed the most dangerous team in the bubble.

