WATCH: KXIP's Nicholas Pooran defies gravity

IndiaTimes Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Nicholas Pooran's acrobatic skills at the boundary rope to save a six stunned everyone. During the eighth over of the Rajasthan Royals' innings, young sensation Sanju Samson played a superb pull shot off KXIP spinner Murugan Ashwin. Pooran, who was fielging at deep midwicket, leaped in the air and dived full length over the boundary rope to catch the ball.
