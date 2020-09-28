|
EPL: Jose Mourinho walks off after Newcastle hold Spurs 1-1
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Tottenham were denied by another controversial penalty given for handball deep into stoppage time as Callum Wilson's spot-kick snatched a 1-1 draw for Newcastle on Sunday. Spurs had just Lucas Moura's goal to show for a dominant first-half display and were made to pay when Eric Dier was penalised after a VAR review as the ball...
