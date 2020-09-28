Global  
 

Liverpool FC hope to beat Leeds United to 16-year-old Scottish defender – report

The Sport Review Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Liverpool FC are hoping to beat Leeds United and Brighton to the signature of Motherwell teenager Sam Campbell, according to a report in England. Website Football Insider is reporting that Liverpool FC are in the market to sign the 16-year-old ahead of their Premier League rivals in the current transfer window. The same article states […]
