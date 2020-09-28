Leeds United will have to pay £40m for 26-year-old Udinese star – report

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources CDC: America's Children, Teens Are Killing Themselves At An Increasingly Higher Rate



A sobering new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests suicide rates for children and young adults are still on the rise. According to HuffPost, youth suicide has been a.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Leeds United aye Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley Leeds United are interested in signing Ross Barkley from Premier League rivals Chelsea in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider. It has been...

SoccerNews.com 4 days ago



Report: Leeds look to sign 29-cap international after suffering huge De Paul blow Leeds United are reportedly looking to sign Atalanta and Ukraine midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, after being priced out of a deal for Udinese's Rodrigo de Paul.

Football FanCast 1 week ago



Leeds United want to revive interest in 22-year-old Man United star – report Leeds United are hoping to rekindle their interest in Manchester United winger Daniel James, according to a report in England. The Daily Star is reporting that...

The Sport Review 1 week ago





Tweets about this