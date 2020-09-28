Global  
 

Leeds United will have to pay £40m for 26-year-old Udinese star – report

The Sport Review Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Leeds United have been told by Udinese that the promoted side will need to pay £40m to sign Rodrigo De Paul before transfer deadline day, according to a report. Website 90Min is report that Leeds United are eager to bolster their midfield options with a quality signing in the 2020 summer transfer window. The same […]
Leeds United aye Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley

 Leeds United are interested in signing Ross Barkley from Premier League rivals Chelsea in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider. It has been...
SoccerNews.com

Report: Leeds look to sign 29-cap international after suffering huge De Paul blow

 Leeds United are reportedly looking to sign Atalanta and Ukraine midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, after being priced out of a deal for Udinese's Rodrigo de Paul.
Football FanCast

Leeds United want to revive interest in 22-year-old Man United star – report

 Leeds United are hoping to rekindle their interest in Manchester United winger Daniel James, according to a report in England. The Daily Star is reporting that...
The Sport Review


