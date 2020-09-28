Global  
 

Na bhai na! Yuvraj Singh's hilarious post when Rahul Tewatia almost hit 6 sixes in an over

Mid-Day Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia was the talk of the town during their IPL 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab on September 27. During the initial stages of his innings, Tewatia struggled slightly and could not even rotate the strike easily. However, during the latter stages of the game, in the 18th over. Rahul Tewatia switched...
News video: Rahul Tewatia batted really well and wins the game for RR: KXIP's Mayank Agarwal after losing

Rahul Tewatia batted really well and wins the game for RR: KXIP's Mayank Agarwal after losing 01:18

 Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 4 wickets against Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of IPL-2020 in UAE's Sharjah at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27. While addressing the post match press conference in Sharjah, the opening batsman of Kings XI Punjab squad, Mayank Agarwal spoke on his...

