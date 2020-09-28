WWE Clash of Champions RESULTS: Roman Reigns beats Jey Uso, Big Show, Shawn Michaels and Christian cost Randy Orton against Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks and Bayley feud continues
Monday, 28 September 2020 () Clash of Champions delivered beyond most of our expectations. WWE’s annual pay-per-view saw every Raw and SmackDown title put on the line. Below, talkSPORT.com has a look at the results… Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Lucha House Party (Kalisto and Lince Dorado) – SmackDown Tag Team Championship match The Lucha House Party had Cesaro and Nakamura’s number in recent weeks on […]