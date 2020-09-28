Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WWE Clash of Champions RESULTS: Roman Reigns beats Jey Uso, Big Show, Shawn Michaels and Christian cost Randy Orton against Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks and Bayley feud continues

talkSPORT Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Clash of Champions delivered beyond most of our expectations. WWE’s annual pay-per-view saw every Raw and SmackDown title put on the line. Below, talkSPORT.com has a look at the results… Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Lucha House Party (Kalisto and Lince Dorado) – SmackDown Tag Team Championship match The Lucha House Party had Cesaro and Nakamura’s number in recent weeks on […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Britain’s first WWE champion Drew McIntyre planning UK trip to show off title [Video]

Britain’s first WWE champion Drew McIntyre planning UK trip to show off title

WWE champion Drew McIntyre is planning to head home to the United Kingdom assoon as possible to show off his belt. The 35-year-old Scot became the firstBriton to win the championship when he pinned..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:39Published

Related news from verified sources

WWE legends Big Show, Christian, Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair return during Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton title match at Clash of Champions

 Randy Orton got a taste of his own medicine at Clash of Champions. The Viper has been one of the hottest WWE performers this year with his ruthless streak...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this