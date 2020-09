Hamilton wants Wolff to stay at Mercedes Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Sep.28 - Toto Wolff on Sunday said he still isn't sure what official role he will have in 2021. In recent days, weeks and months, there has been constant speculation that the highly successful Mercedes team boss could be on the verge of quitting. Some believe he was holding out to succeed F1 CEO Chase.....check out full post Β» Sep.28 - Toto Wolff on Sunday said he still isn't sure what official role he will have in 2021. In recent days, weeks and months, there has been constant speculation that the highly successful Mercedes team boss could be on the verge of quitting. Some believe he was holding out to succeed F1 CEO Chase.....check out full post Β» πŸ‘“ View full article