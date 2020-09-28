Pep Guardiola’s worst defeats as a manager, including Man City’s drubbing by Leicester and Champions League defeats to Real Madrid and Barcelona

Global  
 

Man City’s credentials as challengers to Premier League champions Liverpool took a dent on Sunday as Pep Guardiola suffered one of the worst defeats of his managerial career. Jamie Vardy hit a brilliant hat-trick as Leicester won 5-2 at the Etihad – the first time Guardiola has conceded five times in his managerial career. Liverpool […]
