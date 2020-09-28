Pep Guardiola’s worst defeats as a manager, including Man City’s drubbing by Leicester and Champions League defeats to Real Madrid and Barcelona

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Brendan Rodgers salutes his best result as Leicester boss



Brendan Rodgers hailed his best result as Leicester manager after his side ranout stunning 5-2 winners at Manchester City on Sunday. Jamie Vardy grabbed ahat-trick as the Foxes came from behind to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 14 hours ago Guardiola: We have to accept it



Pep Guardiola speaks to Sky Sports following Manchester City's 5-2 defeat to Leicester in the Premier League. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 05:16 Published 16 hours ago Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview



In-depth match preview as Manchester City host Leicester in the PremierLeague. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this