You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cousin Sal: The Cowboys showed in Week 2 win they can be contenders in NFC East | FOX BET LIVE



The Dallas Cowboys showed a lot of fight in their Week 2 comeback against the Los Angeles Rams, showing Cousin Sal they could be contenders in the East. Hear him explain to Rachel Bonnetta, Clay Travis.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:28 Published 1 week ago NFL Picks Week 1: NFC East



CBS DFW sports anchor Bill Jones looks at NFL Week 1 matchups in the NFC East, as Dallas Cowboys open up against the Los Angeles Rams, and the Philadelphia Eagles head to Washington. Katie Johnston.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 04:14 Published 3 weeks ago Clay Travis: I'm betting Nick Foles will take the Bears' starting QB job from Mitchell Trubisky



The Chicago Bears will be announcing their starting quarterback next week, and the Fox Bet Live Crew decide which quarterback will take the job: Mitchell Trubisky or Nick Foles. Todd Fuhrman tells the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:37 Published on September 1, 2020

Tweets about this