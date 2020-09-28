Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dimitar Berbatov reveals he’s forgiven Sir Alex Ferguson for Champions League final snub that paved the way for his Manchester United exit

talkSPORT Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Dimitar Berbatov still believes Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson made a huge mistake snubbing him for the 2011 Champions League final. But he no longer holds the decision against the legendary boss, with whom he says he enjoyed a ‘great relationship’. It remains one of the biggest mysteries of Ferguson’s iconic reign at Old […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sir Alex Ferguson's recovery from brain haemorrhage to be shown in new documentary about his career [Video]

Sir Alex Ferguson's recovery from brain haemorrhage to be shown in new documentary about his career

Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson's recovery from a brain haemorrhage will be shown in a new documentary about his career.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:42Published
Harry Maguire pleads not guilty in Greek court after Mykonos arrest [Video]

Harry Maguire pleads not guilty in Greek court after Mykonos arrest

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has pleaded not guilty to chargesrelated to an alleged altercation with police on the Greek island of Mykonos.The 27-year-old centre-back was on holiday in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:22Published
'Liverpool shouldn't expect PL domination' [Video]

'Liverpool shouldn't expect PL domination'

Former Liverpool winger John Barnes does not expect the club to dominate like Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson due to the competitiveness of the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:47Published

Tweets about this

topcrnr

topcrnr Dimitar Berbatov reveals he’s forgiven Sir Alex Ferguson for Champions League final snub that … #pl #epl https://t.co/NKP3NUCf8Y 6 hours ago

topcrnr

topcrnr Dimitar Berbatov reveals he’s forgiven Sir Alex Ferguson for Champions League final snub that paved the way for his… https://t.co/wrel5sIE6y 7 hours ago