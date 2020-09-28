|
Dimitar Berbatov reveals he’s forgiven Sir Alex Ferguson for Champions League final snub that paved the way for his Manchester United exit
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Dimitar Berbatov still believes Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson made a huge mistake snubbing him for the 2011 Champions League final. But he no longer holds the decision against the legendary boss, with whom he says he enjoyed a ‘great relationship’. It remains one of the biggest mysteries of Ferguson’s iconic reign at Old […]
