News24.com | Nick Kyrgios tells Mats Wilander 'to shut up' over Andy Murray blast Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Australian star Nick Kyrgios told Mats Wilander to "shut up" and that nobody cares what he thinks after he controversially told Andy Murray to retire. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this