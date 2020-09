Madrid confirm Kroos injury following tests Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Real Madrid have confirmed Toni Kroos suffered a muscle injury in the 3-2 LaLiga win over Real Betis on Saturday. The Germany international had to be substituted in first-half stoppage time in Seville, Luka Modric coming on to replace his fellow midfielder. Following tests on Monday, Madrid announced Kroos has an issue in the gluteal region, though did […] 👓 View full article

