Chris Broussard reacts to Lakers heading to NBA Finals after series win, LeBron's mindset | FIRST THINGS FIRST

FOX Sports Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Chris Broussard reacts to Lakers heading to NBA Finals after series win, LeBron's mindset | FIRST THINGS FIRSTChris Broussard joins the show & reacts to the Los Angeles Lakers advancing to the NBA Finals after their conference finals series win agains the Denver Nuggets. Broussard thinks LeBron James was helpful in getting the Lakers to the finals but didn't do it alone. He also feels if the Lakers don't win a championship, it would be one of the biggest upsets in NBA history.
