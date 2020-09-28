Global  
 

Nick Wright talks Patriots win over Raiders despite subpar play from Cam | NFL | FIRST THINGS FIRST

FOX Sports Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Nick Wright talks Patriots win over Raiders despite subpar play from Cam | NFL | FIRST THINGS FIRSTNick Wright talks of the New England Patriots win over the Las Vegas Raiders despite the subpar play from Cam Newton. Nick feels having the 'GOAT' coach in Bill Belichick worked extremely well so they could pick apart the Raiders regardless if their quarterback, Cam, couldn't perform; the whole team delivered and the pressure didn't lie on the shoulders of Cam.
