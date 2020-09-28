Skip Bayless reacts to the Cowboys Week 3 loss to Russell Wilson’s Seahawks | UNDISPUTED
Monday, 28 September 2020 () The Dallas Cowboys had to come from behind for the 2nd week in a row. Dallas trailed by as many as 15 in the second half against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks, but Dak put on a show through the air, passing for 472 yards and 3 touchdowns and regained the lead with 4 minutes to go. Seattle answered with their own touchdown giving Dak just under 2 minutes to work with. The Cowboys got just outside of the redzone but Dak ended up throwing his 2nd interception of the game, ending Dallas’ hopes. Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about the Cowboys' loss.
