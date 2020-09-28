Colin Cowherd: ‘Tom Brady got it right when he chose Tampa Bay’ | THE HERD Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a win in Week 3 over the Denver Broncos, further solidifying to Colin Cowherd that the veterfan quarterback made the right choice leaving the New England Patriots. Hear why Colin believe the Buccaneers could be real contenders in their division.


