IPL: RCB beat MI in thrilling Super Over game

IndiaTimes Monday, 28 September 2020
Mumbai Indians rode on the brilliance of Kishan and the towering West Indians and almost crossed the finishing line. Needing 19 runs off the last over, Isara Udana put breaks to send the match into a Super Over after the match was tied at 201. After Navdeep Saini restricted Mumbai to seven in the Super Over, Ab de Villiers and Virat Kohli saw the team through to a thrilling win.
News video: IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to face CSK

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to face CSK 01:17

 Players of Delhi Capitals boarded bus to reach Dubai stadium for their next match. Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings today. Delhi Capitals won their opening match in super over against Kings XI Punjab.

