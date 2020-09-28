IPL: RCB beat MI in thrilling Super Over game

Monday, 28 September 2020 () Mumbai Indians rode on the brilliance of Kishan and the towering West Indians and almost crossed the finishing line. Needing 19 runs off the last over, Isara Udana put breaks to send the match into a Super Over after the match was tied at 201. After Navdeep Saini restricted Mumbai to seven in the Super Over, Ab de Villiers and Virat Kohli saw the team through to a thrilling win.
Players of Delhi Capitals boarded bus to reach Dubai stadium for their next match. Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings today. Delhi Capitals won their opening match in super over against Kings XI Punjab.
After their impressive outing in the IPL opener against reigning champions Mumbai Indians, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will be up against Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals in their..