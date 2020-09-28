IPL: RCB beat MI in thrilling Super Over game Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Mumbai Indians rode on the brilliance of Kishan and the towering West Indians and almost crossed the finishing line. Needing 19 runs off the last over, Isara Udana put breaks to send the match into a Super Over after the match was tied at 201. After Navdeep Saini restricted Mumbai to seven in the Super Over, Ab de Villiers and Virat Kohli saw the team through to a thrilling win. 👓 View full article

