Blue Jays give nod to pitcher Matt Shoemaker in wild-card opener against Rays Monday, 28 September 2020

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Matt Shoemaker to the mound for Game 1 of their wild-card series against Blake Snell and the hometown Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET. 👓 View full article

