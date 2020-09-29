Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fantasy football sizzlers, fizzlers: Josh Allen, other QBs spark upticks in value

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen accounted for five touchdowns in Week 3, making him a must-start in fantasy going forward.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fantasy Football Today 2020: Starts And Sits For Week 1 [Video]

Fantasy Football Today 2020: Starts And Sits For Week 1

The Fantasy Football Today crew break down the matchups to look out for in Week 1 of the NFL season. Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings explain why Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a better..

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 04:20Published
Jets-Bills Preview: Will Sam Darnold Or Josh Allen Take That Next Step? [Video]

Jets-Bills Preview: Will Sam Darnold Or Josh Allen Take That Next Step?

Sportsline NFL analyst Kenny White looks at the Week 1 matchup between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. He explains why the Bills are attracting much of the attention, but the Jets could be the..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:55Published
FPL crowns new champion after controversy [Video]

FPL crowns new champion after controversy

The Fantasy Premier League has named a new winner for the 2019/20 season afterthe original was disqualified for a breach of the game’s terms and conditions.Josh Bull, a researcher in mathematical..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

Tweets about this