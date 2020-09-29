Global  
 

US Open: Dominic Thiem thrills in chill against Marin Cilic

Mid-Day Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
US Open: Dominic Thiem thrills in chill against Marin CilicUS Open winner Dominic Thiem navigated a testing first-round French Open tie against former major champion Marin Cilic on Monday. Thiem, the runner-up to Nadal in Paris the past two years, defeated 2014 US Open champion Cilic 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 in their second encounter at a major this month. Having captured his maiden Slam in New...
French Open 2020: Dominic Thiem defeats Marin Cilic to reach round two

 US Open champion Dominic Thiem eases into the French Open second round with a 6-4 6-3 6-3 win over Marin Cilic.
BBC Sport

French Open 2020: Dominic Thiem makes strong switch to clay for Cilic win; Sock next

 After one first-round showdown between Major champions on Sunday, another wet day at Roland Garros delivered the other, this time between recent US Open champion...
The Sport Review

Thiem not bothered by chill in victory over Cilic

 Dominic Thiem holds off Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 on Monday to advance to the second round of the French Open.
ESPN


