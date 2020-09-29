US Open: Dominic Thiem thrills in chill against Marin Cilic Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

US Open winner Dominic Thiem navigated a testing first-round French Open tie against former major champion Marin Cilic on Monday. Thiem, the runner-up to Nadal in Paris the past two years, defeated 2014 US Open champion Cilic 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 in their second encounter at a major this month. Having captured his maiden Slam in New... US Open winner Dominic Thiem navigated a testing first-round French Open tie against former major champion Marin Cilic on Monday. Thiem, the runner-up to Nadal in Paris the past two years, defeated 2014 US Open champion Cilic 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 in their second encounter at a major this month. Having captured his maiden Slam in New 👓 View full article

