French Open: Error-prone Serena Williams survives Ahn scare Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Serena Williams made a slow but successful start on Monday to her latest pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title at Roland Garros. The American star is chasing an elusive 24th Grand Slam title to match Margaret Court's all-time mark, but clay is her least favoured surface.



An error-prone beginning from Serena left... Serena Williams made a slow but successful start on Monday to her latest pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title at Roland Garros. The American star is chasing an elusive 24th Grand Slam title to match Margaret Court's all-time mark, but clay is her least favoured surface.An error-prone beginning from Serena left 👓 View full article

