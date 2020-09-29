|
French Open: Error-prone Serena Williams survives Ahn scare
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Serena Williams made a slow but successful start on Monday to her latest pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title at Roland Garros. The American star is chasing an elusive 24th Grand Slam title to match Margaret Court's all-time mark, but clay is her least favoured surface.
An error-prone beginning from Serena left...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this