La Liga: Lionel Messi on target in Barcelona's 4-0 hammering of Villarreal
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Lionel Messi scored in his first game since trying to leave Barcelona as Ronald Koeman began his tenure as coach by overseeing a 4-0 La Liga demolition of Villarreal on Sunday.
Messi converted from the spot 10 minutes before half-time and it was the Argentine's cross that then forced Pau Torres into an own-goal, after an early...
