La Liga: Lionel Messi on target in Barcelona's 4-0 hammering of Villarreal

Mid-Day Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Lionel Messi scored in his first game since trying to leave Barcelona as Ronald Koeman began his tenure as coach by overseeing a 4-0 La Liga demolition of Villarreal on Sunday.

Messi converted from the spot 10 minutes before half-time and it was the Argentine's cross that then forced Pau Torres into an own-goal, after an early...
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Koeman delighted with dream Barca start

Koeman delighted with dream Barca start 04:26

 Ronald Koeman is pleased with his team's first-half performance as Barcelona beat Villarreal 4-0 in La Liga.

