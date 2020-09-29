La Liga: Lionel Messi on target in Barcelona's 4-0 hammering of Villarreal Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Lionel Messi scored in his first game since trying to leave Barcelona as Ronald Koeman began his tenure as coach by overseeing a 4-0 La Liga demolition of Villarreal on Sunday.



Messi converted from the spot 10 minutes before half-time and it was the Argentine's cross that then forced Pau Torres into an own-goal, after an early...


