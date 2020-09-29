Global  
 

Timo Werner ‘absolutely unhappy’ with Chelsea FC performance

The Sport Review Tuesday, 29 September 2020
Timo Werner has admitted that he was left “absolutely unhappy” with Chelsea FC’s performance in their thrilling 3-3 draw with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday night. The Blues found themselves 3-0 down at half-time at The Hawthorns after two goals from Callum Robinson and a strike from Kyle Bartley put the hosts in control of […]
