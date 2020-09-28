Global  
 

French Open 2020: Novak Djokovic ready for Paris after US Open disqualification

BBC Sport Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic wants to avoid a repeat of the incident that led to his US Open expulsion but said he will not hide his emotions at the French Open.
