|
|
|
French Open 2020: Novak Djokovic ready for Paris after US Open disqualification
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic wants to avoid a repeat of the incident that led to his US Open expulsion but said he will not hide his emotions at the French Open.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Bopanna, living in bubbles, chasing slam glory with Shapovalov
Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna has experienced three different bio bubbles over the last one month, the latest being in Paris. In this chat with HT ahead of the 2020 French Open, India's highest..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 20:04Published
|
A chilly start for the French Open
With fewer spectators and drizzly weather the French Open - starting in September due to the coronavirus pandemic, got off to an underwhelming start on Sunday. David Doyle reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:10Published
|
Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?
Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title.
Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open.
Nadal has an unparalleled record at..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|