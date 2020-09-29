Ishan was drained out to bat in Super Over: Rohit

Tuesday, 29 September 2020 () Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma said that Ishan Kishan was not sent to bat in the Super Over because the latter was "drained out". The Indian Premier League clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians was dragged into the Super Over after both teams scored 201 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Later, RCB won the Super Over after chasing a target of eight runs.
