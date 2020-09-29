Global  
 

Jurgen Klopp and Roy Keane misunderstanding over Liverpool’s win over Arsenal (Video)

Tuesday, 29 September 2020
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was thrilled with his team’s performance in their 3-1 win over Arsenal on Monday, and he wasn’t having any of the ‘sloppy’ comments from Manchester United legend Roy Keane. He did, however, admit that he had heard only a part of what Keane had said. Jürgen Klopp vs Roy Keane 😏🎥 […]
 Jurgen Klopp explains why he called out Roy Keane when he heard the former United player use the world sloppy before his interview after Liverpool's win on Monday Night Football.

