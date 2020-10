You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources AFC East Preview Week 4: Patriots Face Their Toughest Challenge Yet; Bills Look To Stay Undefeated



SportsLine NFL analyst Kenny White looks at Week 4 matchups in the AFC East, as the Patriots face the Chiefs and the Bills meet a tough Raiders team. He also explains why the Jets and Dolphins.. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 05:01 Published 4 hours ago Michael Vick's NFL quarterback power rankings | QB7



Michael Vick ranks every NFL starting quarterback heading into week 4. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:57 Published 9 hours ago NFL power rankings: Cardinals soar while Cowboys and Colts tumble



SportsPulse: Week 1 is in the books and we break down the risers and fallers in our first regular season power rankings of the year. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:44 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this