Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics: American League Wild Card series preview, schedule, predictions

Tom Seaver, Cy Young Winner And Hall Of Fame Pitcher Dies At 75



Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver has died. Seaver died Monday in his sleep of complications of Lewy body dementia and Covid-19. The three-time Cy Young Award winner and 12-time all-star, was 75 years.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published on September 3, 2020

REELZ Docu-Series: Inside The Death investigation Of Walt Disney And His Final Days



The sudden death of the 65-year-old American entrepreneur and pioneer of the American animated industry, Walt Disney, still remains a mystery to most. In the 100th episode of the REELZ docu-series,.. Credit: OK Magazine Duration: 01:15 Published on August 7, 2020