Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Aliyah Royale on meeting the zombies in spin-off series ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’

Hindu Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Streaming in October, ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ sees young actor Aliyah Royale leading the mission to survive in a terrifying post-apocalyptic world
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A P.T smashes WR for most chin-ups in 24 hours in memory of late brother - managing a whopping 5,340 [Video]

A P.T smashes WR for most chin-ups in 24 hours in memory of late brother - managing a whopping 5,340

A super-fit personal trainer has smashed the world record for most chin-ups done in 24 hours - managing a whopping 5,340.Idai Makaya, 46, took on the "intense" endurance challenge last week, hoisting..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:36Published
Baby on top of the world as he tottered around mountain summit [Video]

Baby on top of the world as he tottered around mountain summit

A baby was on top of the world as he tottered around a mountain summit. Little Joel Russell, 18 months, was carried up the top of Beinn Dubh, near Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute, by his dad, Kyle, 27...

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published
'The Walking Dead' to end after bumper 11th season [Video]

'The Walking Dead' to end after bumper 11th season

Hit zombie drama 'The Walking Dead' is set to be killed off in 2022 with a bumper 11th season.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Tweets about this