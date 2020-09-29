Aliyah Royale on meeting the zombies in spin-off series ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A P.T smashes WR for most chin-ups in 24 hours in memory of late brother - managing a whopping 5,340



A super-fit personal trainer has smashed the world record for most chin-ups done in 24 hours - managing a whopping 5,340.Idai Makaya, 46, took on the "intense" endurance challenge last week, hoisting.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:36 Published 4 days ago Baby on top of the world as he tottered around mountain summit



A baby was on top of the world as he tottered around a mountain summit. Little Joel Russell, 18 months, was carried up the top of Beinn Dubh, near Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute, by his dad, Kyle, 27... Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published 2 weeks ago 'The Walking Dead' to end after bumper 11th season



Hit zombie drama 'The Walking Dead' is set to be killed off in 2022 with a bumper 11th season. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this