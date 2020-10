News24.com | Pliskova struggles past Egyptian trailblazer as Djokovic promises best behaviour Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Second seed Karolina Pliskova ended Mayar Sherif's fairytale Grand Slam breakthrough to set up a Roland Garros second round clash against former champion Jelena Ostapenko. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this