Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Skip Bayless: Mahomes annihilated Lamar Jackson’s Ravens, it was a shock to the system | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Skip Bayless: Mahomes annihilated Lamar Jackson’s Ravens, it was a shock to the system | UNDISPUTEDThe defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs stayed undefeated last night after beating the Ravens 34-20. Patrick Mahomes looked like his usual self with an efficient 385 passing yards and 5 total touchdowns, but the KC defense was the big surprise last night, keeping the Baltimore Ravens offense out of the end zone until early in the 4th quarter. Lamar Jackson—who finished with only 97 passing yards—is now 0-and-3 against the Chiefs, and afterward even admitted that he looks at Kansas City as 'kryptonite.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Chiefs win.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KMBC - Published
News video: Big game: Chiefs and Mahomes vs Ravens and Jackson on MNF

Big game: Chiefs and Mahomes vs Ravens and Jackson on MNF 01:45

 Big game: Chiefs and Mahomes vs Ravens and Jackson on MNF

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Clay Travis: I'm going with the Chiefs to take the Ravens by at least 3 | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Clay Travis: I'm going with the Chiefs to take the Ravens by at least 3 | FOX BET LIVE

Clay Travis is betting on the Kansas City Chiefs to defeat the Baltimore Ravens. Hear why he thinks the Patrick Mahomes & Andy Reid duo will be just enough to take down Lamar Jackson in Week 3

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:08Published
LaVar Arrington: Lamar Jackson is the NFL MVP, he doesn't need to prove himself against Mahomes | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

LaVar Arrington: Lamar Jackson is the NFL MVP, he doesn't need to prove himself against Mahomes | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LaVar Arrington joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss the Week 3 matchup of Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes & the Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:20Published
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes showcases deceptive ability to run [Video]

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes showcases deceptive ability to run

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes showcases deceptive ability to run

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Skip Bayless breaks down why Lamar Jackson needs to beat Mahomes in WK 3 matchup | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless breaks down why Lamar Jackson needs to beat Mahomes in WK 3 matchup | UNDISPUTED Some people already have Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson as the next great AFC quarterback rivalry, replacing Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. While both...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this