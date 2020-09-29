Skip Bayless: Mahomes annihilated Lamar Jackson’s Ravens, it was a shock to the system | UNDISPUTED Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs stayed undefeated last night after beating the Ravens 34-20. Patrick Mahomes looked like his usual self with an efficient 385 passing yards and 5 total touchdowns, but the KC defense was the big surprise last night, keeping the Baltimore Ravens offense out of the end zone until early in the 4th quarter. Lamar Jackson—who finished with only 97 passing yards—is now 0-and-3 against the Chiefs, and afterward even admitted that he looks at Kansas City as 'kryptonite.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Chiefs win.


