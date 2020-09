Packers Snap Counts: Lazard doesn’t miss a beat Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Allen Lazard starring as Aaron Rodgers' top receiver and more in a look back at the Green Bay Packers' Week 3 snap counts. Allen Lazard starring as Aaron Rodgers' top receiver and more in a look back at the Green Bay Packers' Week 3 snap counts. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this mybip Packers Snap Counts: Lazard doesn’t miss a beat https://t.co/amWdhppzzT 17 minutes ago FOX Sports Wisconsin Allen Lazard, WR1. #GoPackGo https://t.co/P43eafTJr0 23 minutes ago