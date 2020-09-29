Global  
 

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Doc Rivers being fired by Clippers following loss to Nuggets | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Tuesday, 29 September 2020
Shannon Sharpe reacts to Doc Rivers being fired by Clippers following loss to Nuggets | UNDISPUTEDDoc Rivers is officially out as the Los Angeles Clippers head coach, in what Steve Ballmer called a 'mutual decision.' While Rivers’ 7-year tenure was by far the most successful in team history, LA still fell well short of expectations this year after blowing a 3-1 series lead to the Nuggets in the conference semifinals. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Doc Rivers, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George.
 Doc Rivers is officially out as the Los Angeles Clippers head coach, in what Steve Ballmer called a 'mutual decision.' While Rivers’ 7-year tenure was by far the most successful in team history, LA still fell well short of expectations this year after blowing a 3-1 series lead to the Nuggets in the...

