Newport boss Michael Flynn hopes Premier League stops lower league clubs folding amid coronavirus pandemic

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The NHL Bubble Experiment



Life inside the NHL Bubble was unique, but the League, staff, players and clubs made it a success, with the Tampa Bay Lightning highlighting Hub City life with a Stanley Cup Championship Credit: NHL Duration: 02:55 Published 2 hours ago Dr. Fauci Calls Out Fox News



Dr. Anthony Fauci called out Fox News — as well as President Donald Trump’s coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas — for spreading misinformation on the pandemic. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:08 Published 2 hours ago Will the PL provide financial assistance to clubs?



Sky Sports News reporter Rebecca Williams discusses whether the Premier League will provide financial assistance to clubs lower down the football pyramid, after the Government postponed allowing fans.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 04:38 Published 4 hours ago

Tweets about this