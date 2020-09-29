Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Newport boss Michael Flynn hopes Premier League stops lower league clubs folding amid coronavirus pandemic

talkSPORT Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Newport boss Michael Flynn insists the Premier League can help lower league clubs from going bust. The coronavirus pandemic is financially affecting League One, League Two and non-league clubs in the UK. Last week, the government shelved plans to allow football fans back into stadiums due to a rise in coronavirus cases. Crowd attendances play […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The NHL Bubble Experiment [Video]

The NHL Bubble Experiment

Life inside the NHL Bubble was unique, but the League, staff, players and clubs made it a success, with the Tampa Bay Lightning highlighting Hub City life with a Stanley Cup Championship

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:55Published
Dr. Fauci Calls Out Fox News [Video]

Dr. Fauci Calls Out Fox News

Dr. Anthony Fauci called out Fox News — as well as President Donald Trump’s coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas — for spreading misinformation on the pandemic.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:08Published
Will the PL provide financial assistance to clubs? [Video]

Will the PL provide financial assistance to clubs?

Sky Sports News reporter Rebecca Williams discusses whether the Premier League will provide financial assistance to clubs lower down the football pyramid, after the Government postponed allowing fans..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:38Published

Tweets about this