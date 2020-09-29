|
Newport boss Michael Flynn hopes Premier League stops lower league clubs folding amid coronavirus pandemic
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Newport boss Michael Flynn insists the Premier League can help lower league clubs from going bust. The coronavirus pandemic is financially affecting League One, League Two and non-league clubs in the UK. Last week, the government shelved plans to allow football fans back into stadiums due to a rise in coronavirus cases. Crowd attendances play […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this