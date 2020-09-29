Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colin on if Eagles should start Jalen Hurts over Carson Wentz | THE HERD

FOX Sports Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Colin on if Eagles should start Jalen Hurts over Carson Wentz | THE HERDThe Philadelphia Eagles have has a rough start to the season, and with many questioning the level of Carson Wentz's performance, Colin Cowherd answers if the Eagles should consider starting rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hear whether Colin believes it's time to put Hurts on the field.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Colin on if Eagles should start Jalen Hurts over Carson Wentz | THE HERD

Colin on if Eagles should start Jalen Hurts over Carson Wentz | THE HERD 04:13

 The Philadelphia Eagles have has a rough start to the season, and with many questioning the level of Carson Wentz's performance, Colin Cowherd answers if the Eagles should consider starting rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hear whether Colin believes it's time to put Hurts on the field.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cousin Sal: 'I gotta tell ya, I think the Eagles defeat 49ers in Week 4' | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Cousin Sal: 'I gotta tell ya, I think the Eagles defeat 49ers in Week 4' | FOX BET LIVE

The injury riddled San Francisco 49ers face off against Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles, and with it looking unlikely that Jimmy Garoppolo is going to play this weekend, Cousin Sal thinks the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:57Published
Colin Cowherd: Eagles were lucky to salvage a tie against Bengals, talks NFC East | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd: Eagles were lucky to salvage a tie against Bengals, talks NFC East | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd breaks down why the Philadelphia Eagles were lucky enough to salvage a tie against Joe Burrow & the Cincinnati Bengals. Plus, hear Colin's thoughts on why the NFC East is in rough shape.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:32Published
TJ Houshmandzadeh: If Carson Wentz loses to Bengals it's a wrap, talks Russell Wilson | THE HERD [Video]

TJ Houshmandzadeh: If Carson Wentz loses to Bengals it's a wrap, talks Russell Wilson | THE HERD

TJ Houshmandzadeh joins Colin Cowherd to discuss how Colin sold him on Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson. Plus, hear why TJ believes Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz faces a must win game against..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:41Published

Tweets about this