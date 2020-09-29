Colin on if Eagles should start Jalen Hurts over Carson Wentz | THE HERD

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cousin Sal: 'I gotta tell ya, I think the Eagles defeat 49ers in Week 4' | FOX BET LIVE



The injury riddled San Francisco 49ers face off against Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles, and with it looking unlikely that Jimmy Garoppolo is going to play this weekend, Cousin Sal thinks the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:57 Published 4 days ago Colin Cowherd: Eagles were lucky to salvage a tie against Bengals, talks NFC East | THE HERD



Colin Cowherd breaks down why the Philadelphia Eagles were lucky enough to salvage a tie against Joe Burrow & the Cincinnati Bengals. Plus, hear Colin's thoughts on why the NFC East is in rough shape. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:32 Published 1 week ago TJ Houshmandzadeh: If Carson Wentz loses to Bengals it's a wrap, talks Russell Wilson | THE HERD



TJ Houshmandzadeh joins Colin Cowherd to discuss how Colin sold him on Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson. Plus, hear why TJ believes Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz faces a must win game against.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:41 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this