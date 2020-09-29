Colin on if Eagles should start Jalen Hurts over Carson Wentz | THE HERD
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 () The Philadelphia Eagles have has a rough start to the season, and with many questioning the level of Carson Wentz's performance, Colin Cowherd answers if the Eagles should consider starting rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hear whether Colin believes it's time to put Hurts on the field.
The Philadelphia Eagles have has a rough start to the season, and with many questioning the level of Carson Wentz's performance, Colin Cowherd answers if the Eagles should consider starting rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hear whether Colin believes it's time to put Hurts on the field.
The injury riddled San Francisco 49ers face off against Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles, and with it looking unlikely that Jimmy Garoppolo is going to play this weekend, Cousin Sal thinks the..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:57Published
TJ Houshmandzadeh joins Colin Cowherd to discuss how Colin sold him on Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson. Plus, hear why TJ believes Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz faces a must win game against..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:41Published