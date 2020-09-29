|
Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho involved in heated touchline row during Tottenham vs Chelsea Carabao Cup clash
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Tensions were rising between Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho during Tuesday’s Carabao Cup fourth round clash. Tottenham boss Mourinho appeared to accuse Chelsea manager Lampard of talking too much in a heated touchline row. Old friends Lampard and Mourinho are exchanging a few words on the touchline here at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Watch live […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this