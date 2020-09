1-eyed Mighty Heart closes in on Canadian Triple Crown with Prince of Wales Stakes win Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

It's two down, one more to go for jockey Daisuke Fukumoto and Mighty Heart. Mighty Heart passed Clayton in deep stretch to capture the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes on Tuesday. 👓 View full article

